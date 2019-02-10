Ce rapport d’International political poll magnifie le bilan de Macky Sall


Ce rapport d’International political poll magnifie le bilan de Macky Sall

acky Sall on course to win the February 2019 elections in the first round.
The survey we conducted one month before the 2019 Senegalese presidential elections reveals that incumbent President Macky Sall has increased his advantage over rival contenders and is expected to win in the first round by a wide margin for a second term as president.

This survey was conducted following a ‘sponsorship’ (parrainage) procedure which saw the number of candidates reduced from 27 to a final list of 5. One of the clear outcomes of this process has been the strong drift of votes from eliminated candidates towards incumbent President Sall.

As the elections approach, voting patterns become clearer. Ousmane Sonko and Idrissa Seck are in a tight race for the second place, each with a little bit over 6% of the votes. The two last candidates, Issa Sall (of the PUR party) and Madické Niang, who started his own movement after the rupture with PDS, each get around 4% of the votes.

Support for President Macky Sall is strong along all demographics. Nonetheless, the results of the survey provide some interesting insights. The main trends are identified as follows: President Sall still has very strong support from rural and middle-aged people; Ousmane Sonko has a strong support base in urban populations and especially with youth and women; The relative popularity of Idrissa Seck is mostly among the older voters.

Newcomer Ousmane Sonko, has a close lead over the older and more experienced Idrissa Seck, who lost some votes over the last months.

This report presents the results of an opinion poll conducted 30 days before election day on a sample population of 2,900 adults of voting age from the 14 administrative regions of Senegal.



11/04/2017 08:33

Après la présidence de la Commission de l’UEMOA jusqu’en 2021 par le Niger : Le Sénégal à la tête de la Commission définitivement

Après la présidence de la Commission de l’UEMOA jusqu’en 2021 par le Niger : Le Sénégal à la tête de la Commission définitivement
Abdallah Boureima est le nouveau président de la commission de l'UEMOA. Le Nigérien a été désigné, ce matin, en Côte d'Ivoire, par les Chefs d’Etat et de Gouvernement de l’UEMOA, réunis en session extraordinaire.
 
Mais selon une note de la Présidence, c’est le Président de la République Macky Sall qui « dans un esprit de solidarité et de fraternité et dans le souci de permettre la poursuite du bon fonctionnement de l’Union » qui a répondu favorablement à la sollicitation de ses pairs pour l’attribution jusqu’en 2021, de la Présidence de la Commission de l’UEMOA au Niger, soit pour un mandat unique.
 
La Conférence a décidé aussi, selon la même source, qu’à la fin du mandat du Niger, en 2021, le Sénégal reprendra de manière définitive la Présidence de la Commission de l’UEMOA.
 
D’autre part, lit-on sur la note, dans le sens de rééquilibrer la répartition des postes, la Conférence a attribué, avec effet immédiat, « le poste de la présidence du Conseil Régional de l’Epargne publique et des Marchés Financiers au Sénégal. En plus, en octobre 2018, le Sénégal occupera le poste de Vice-Gouverneur de la BCEAO pour un mandat unique ».
 
Pour finir, poursuit la source, la Conférence a enfin salué l’esprit d’ouverture du Président Macky SALL et son leadership dans la sous-région.
02/09/2014 08:06

Produits chimiques : les agents de la douane formés sur les polluants organiques persistants

Produits chimiques : les agents de la douane formés sur les polluants organiques persistants
Quelques membres de la douane Sénégalaise ont été formés la semaine dernière, sur la convention relative aux polluants organiques persistants (Pop) et autre textes sur les produits chimiques. L’intérêt selon Aïta Sarr Seck, chef de la Division prévention et contrôle des pollutions et nuisances à la Direction de l’environnement et des établissements classés, et de restreindre puis éliminer totalement la production, l’utilisation, l’écoulement et le stockage des Pop. 
«Le Sénégal a ratifié la convention de Stockholm depuis 2003, mais il y a d’autres polluants organiques inscrits sur l’ancienne liste et c'est pour cela qu’il est nécessaire de former les agents des douanes sur ces polluants qui sont néfastes pour l’environnement et les êtres humains ». 
Habib Ampa Dieng, chef du bureau du recrutement à la division de la formation, a expliqué qu’il s’agissait lors de cette formation, de sensibiliser sur la convention relative aux polluants, de présenter la convention, ses aspects juridiques les engagements des Etats et plus particulièrement les agents des douanes. Ceci dans le souci que « les agents des douanes sachent reconnaître les polluants lorsqu’ils se présentent à nos frontières et qu’ils aient les bonnes attitudes pour le respect des engagements du Sénégal à l’égard de cette convention internationale » dira t-il. 
Aïta Sarr Seck a signalé que les POP « sont particulièrement préoccupants, en raison de leur persistance et leur grande capacité à se déplacer sur de longues distances...
